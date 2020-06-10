Latest
56 mins ago
Trump Demands CNN Apologize For Poll, Taking ‘Unskewing’ Theory To The Extreme
1 hour ago
CBS: Floyd And Chauvin Argued While Working Together At Club, Says Ex-Coworker
1 hour ago
Ex-Judge Tears Into Flynn’s ‘Self-serving Gamesmanship’

Trump Will ‘Not Even Consider’ Changing Bases Named After Confederate Generals

FORT BRAGG, NC - MAY 13: A sign shows Fort Bragg information May 13, 2004 in Fayettville, North Carolina. The 82d Airborne Division was assigned here in 1946, upon its return form Europe. In 1951, XVIII Airborne Cor... FORT BRAGG, NC - MAY 13: A sign shows Fort Bragg information May 13, 2004 in Fayettville, North Carolina. The 82d Airborne Division was assigned here in 1946, upon its return form Europe. In 1951, XVIII Airborne Corps was reactivated here and Fort Bragg became widely known as the "home of the airborne." Today Fort Bragg and neighboring Pope Air Force Base form one of the largest military complexes in the world. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 10, 2020 4:05 p.m.

Two days after the Army opened the door to potentially changing the names of installations named after Confederate generals, President Donald Trump slammed it shut — citing the “Great American Heritage” of the bases that honor the rebel cause.

The bases, he said on Twitter, were “Monumental and very Powerful” and contained a “history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom.”

The President was referring to the 10 Army bases that were named after Confederate generals in the early 20th century, beginning after America declared war on Germany and the military needed more capacity to train and house troops stateside.

An Army spokesperson told Politico Monday that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy were “open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic” of renaming bases.

The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the subsequent nationwide protests against police brutality, appear to have influenced the announcement: Events of the past two weeks “made us start looking more at ourselves and the things that we do and how that is communicated to the force as well as the American public,” the spokesperson, Col. Sunset Belinsky, said in a statement.

The Army added that each of its installations was “named for a soldier who holds a significant place in our military history” and that “the historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies.”

The possibility of changing the bases named after Confederate generals is a reversal from just four months ago, when an Army spokesperson told Task & Purpose that there were “no plans to rename any street or installation, including those named for Confederate generals.”

Protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of Floyd’s death have shifted the debate around the symbolism of the Confederacy and the white supremacist ideas it represented: Nationwide, monuments to the rebel side have been toppled by protesters and removed by colleges and public officials. This week, the Navy followed the Marine Corps’ lead in announcing a ban on public displays of the Confederate flag.

Last week, Alabama’s attorney general sued the city of Birmingham for violating the 2017 “Alabama Monuments Preservation Act” — the second time in four years — after Mayor Randall Woodfin ordered the removal of a confederate statue from a park. Another lawsuit currently prevents Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) from removing a statue of Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s well-known “Monument Avenue.”

Trump is likely not alone in his defense of the Confederate-named Army installations, according to new polling from Politico and Morning Consult. Asked a related question — what should be done with statues of Confederate leaders — the survey showed that while opinions had shifted in recent years, a plurality of respondents still believed the statues should remain standing.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30