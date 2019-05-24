Latest
Trump Extends Barr’s Authorities In Probe Of Alleged 2016 Campaign ‘Spying’
Scarborough Says People Close To Trump Worry He’s ‘Pre-Dementia’
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) leaves after the committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing an un-redacted copy of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's report in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Just before Wednesday's hearing President Donald Trump announced that he will invoke executive privilege over all the materials Nadler subpoenaed, including the Mueller report and its underlying evidence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Nadler: Mueller Wants To Testify Privately, Provide Transcripts
news

Pelosi Sparked This Fight With Trump As Part Of Her Impeachment Strategy

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
May 24, 2019 7:48 am

President Donald Trump leaned into his squabble with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday, retweeting a Fox Business Network compilation of Pelosi tripping over her words during a press conference.

“We wish that his family or his Administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country,” Pelosi tweeted in response.

Per the New York Times, the dramatic escalation in their argument, starting with the dueling press conferences after a scuttled infrastructure meeting, was by Pelosi’s own design. She reportedly wanted to shift the national conversation off the impeachment debate roiling her caucus with an attack that would garner extensive media coverage.

Her aggression towards Trump is also a tactic to help her not appear soft on the President while dissuading her caucus from going after impeachment, since she’s been arguing that Trump wants them to start proceedings so he can be exonerated by the Republican-led Senate.

