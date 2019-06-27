Trump Posts Doctored Video Of Himself Walking On Stage During MSNBC Glitch

President Trump can’t stop reveling in MSNBC’s technical glitch during the first Democratic debate.

While in Japan for the G-20 summit, Trump apparently found time early Thursday morning to tweet out a doctored video that showed him walking out onto a blacked out stage as audio of MSNBC’s moderators Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd trying to assess the glitch played in the background. Audio of Maddow asking, “what’s happening?” plays on loop.

The video then shows Trump emerging as music plays and he waves at a crowd.

“Thank you @MSNBC, real professionals!” he said on Twitter.

The video appears to have been made by the same Twitter account — @carpedonktum — that made videos of a Vice President Joe Biden massaging the shoulders of another Biden and Trump running for president until the end of time, which Trump also shared.