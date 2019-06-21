Trump 4EVA: POTUS Tweets Video Of Himself Running For Prez Until The End Of Time

Terms Limits? Who needs ’em.
President Trump tweeted a video of a doctored TIME Magazine cover that essentially depicts him running for president to infinity and beyond.
According to journalist Yashar Ali, the video was created by the same account that made a doctored video of a fake Joe Biden massaging the real Joe Biden during his apology video for unwanted touching during his political career. Trump also tweeted out the Biden video.
Watch below:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019