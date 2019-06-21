Latest
news

Trump 4EVA: POTUS Tweets Video Of Himself Running For Prez Until The End Of Time

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 21, 2019 4:11 pm

Terms Limits? Who needs ’em.

President Trump tweeted a video of a doctored TIME Magazine cover that essentially depicts him running for president to infinity and beyond.

According to journalist Yashar Ali, the video was created by the same account that made a doctored video of a fake Joe Biden massaging the real Joe Biden during his apology video for unwanted touching during his political career. Trump also tweeted out the Biden video.

Watch below:

