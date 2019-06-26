Latest
news 2020 Elections

Trump Heckles ‘Boring’ Dems, NBC In First Primary Debate Of 2020

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
By
June 26, 2019 10:00 pm

Around the same time NBC News moderators asked Democratic primary candidates on Wednesday about a father and daughter who recently died trying to cross the southern border — reportedly after being denied the chance to claim asylum due to the Trump administration’s “metering” policy — President Donald Trump sent his first tweet of the night.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted several accounts connected to his reelection campaign and told followers to look to them for debate updates on the Democrats’ first presidential primary debate of the year.

The President explained he would be busy traveling to Japan for the G20. Or as he put it, “Sorry, I’m on Air Force One, off to save the Free World!”

Air Force One landed in Anchorage for refueling around the start of the debate and per CBS News’ Mark Knoller Trump was still on the ground when he tweeted his heckle. 

And another one, responding to a brief technical glitch causing the viewing public to hear multiple microphone feeds at once:

Trump also re-posted an old fan-made video showing him as some sort of eternal president:

