Trump Ramps Up Election Delegitimization Crusade: Results May ‘NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED’

September 17, 2020 11:46 a.m.

President Trump on Thursday warned that results in the November presidential election may “NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED” in his latest effort to discredit mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic and preemptively delegitimize the results of the election. 

In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump reiterated his baseless, tired claim that voting-by-mail leads to mass voter fraud, which he suggested will cause an inaccurate count of the results in the November election.

Minutes after Trump issued his tweet, which quote-tweeted conservative vote-monitoring organization True the Vote’s call to ensure that ballots have been sent to the military members, the President demanded that “big Unsolicited Ballot States” should instead encourage voters to show up to polling places.

The President’s Thursday morning tweets are just the latest episode in the Trump administration’s crusade against the expansion of mail-in voting ahead of the November presidential election, as it moves to politicize every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic for Trump’s benefit.

Earlier this month, Trump encouraged voters in North Carolina to illegally attempt to vote twice — casting a ballot by mail and another in person — in the November election during an interview with a local reporter. Casting a ballot twice is considered a felony in many states, including the battleground state of North Carolina.

The President reiterated his illegal demand in a tweet issued the following week, which prompted Twitter to place a warning label for violating rules on election integrity by “encouraging people to potentially vote twice.” Twitter also put a warning label on Trump’s Thursday morning tweet, allowing users to “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

Attorney General Bill Barr attempted to bolster Trump’s unfounded claims of mail-in-voting leading to voter fraud, asserting that foreign powers could hijack mail-in elections by mass counterfeiting absentee ballots. However, Barr’s baseless claims were debunked by intelligence officials and his own Justice Department.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
REJOIN FOR JUST $30