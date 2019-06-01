news Russia Probe

Trump: White House Lawyer Emmet Flood ‘Will Be Leaving Service On June 14th’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 1, 2019 4:28 pm

In a tweet Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that Emmet Flood, the special counsel to the President who served as interim White House counsel, will be “leaving service” in mid-June

Flood, a well-connected D.C. lawyer, was first hired as a White House lawyer in mid-2018 to deal with the then-ongoing Mueller probe, picking up where Ty Cobb left off. As interim counsel, Flood replaced Don McGahn in October 2018 and was replaced by Pat Cipollone that December.

Flood had previously worked on then-President Bill Clinton’s legal team and in the George W. Bush White House in 2007.

In an April letter responding to special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted final report, Flood attacked Mueller’s probe for not reaching a final prosecution or declination decision regarding potential obstruction of justice charges against the President.

Mueller, who noted in his report that an existing Justice Department memo precluded the prosecution of a sitting president, found instead that he could not “exonerate” the President.

Flood wrote that Mueller “produced a prosecutorial curiosity — part ‘truth commission’ report and part law school exam paper.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: