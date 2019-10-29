Enraged Trump Says Democrats Have A ‘Death Wish’

Latest
UNITED STATES - JUNE 4: Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., chair of the House Republican Conference, conducts a news conference after a meeting off the onference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
President Donald Trump (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
October 29, 2019 12:35 pm
President Donald Trump fired off a sinister tweet about Democrats on Tuesday as he railed against the House impeachment probe being led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Trump claimed that 2020 polls showed victory for the GOP despite Pelosi “doing everything possible to destroy the Republican Party.”

“The Do Nothing Dems will lose many seats in 2020,” he then wrote. “They have a Death Wish, led by a corrupt politician, Adam Schiff!”

But multiple polls show Trump trailing 2020 Democratic rivals Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and that a majority of Americans support either the impeachment inquiry or outright removing Trump entirely.

Additionally, a slew of House Republicans have chosen to retire over the past several months–not exactly a sign of good internal polling figures.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
