The GOP Exodus Continues: Rep. Greg Walden Announces Retirement

House Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Greg Walden (R-OR) speaks during a House Energy and Commerce Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee hearing on April 2, 2019. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
By
|
October 28, 2019 1:32 pm
Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) will not run for reelection in 2020, the Republican lawmaker’s office confirmed to TPM on Monday.

In a video sent to TPM, Walden said he’s “confident” that he would’ve won another term and that he’s “optimistic” that Republicans will win back the House.

“But I also know that for me, the time has come to pursue new challenges and opportunities,” he continued. “So, I will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, nor election to any other office, but instead I will close the public service chapter of my life, thankful for the friends I’ve made and the successful work we’ve done together.”

Walden serves as the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He is the only Republican among Oregon’s five congressional representatives.

The Oregon lawmaker’s decision follows a host of retirement announcements among House Republicans over the past several months, and the GOP expects more to come in the future.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
