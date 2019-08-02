Trump Cheers On A$AP Rocky’s Release After ‘Rocky Week’ With Bad Puns

Latest
Andrew Chin/Getty Images North America
August 2, 2019
At. Long. Last. Rapper A$AP Rocky has been released from jail in Sweden.

President Donald Trump celebrated the news Friday with a pun-riddled tweet.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged with assault in Sweden for allegedly attacking a 19-year-old last month. Rocky and two of his associates all pleaded not guilty.

A Swedish judge said Friday that it wasn’t necessary for the rapper and his co-defendants to remain in custody while awaiting the Aug. 14 verdict in a trial over assault charges in Stockholm.

The proceedings, which have captured international attention and heightened tensions between the United States and Sweden, had Trump so wrapped up that he called out the Swedish prime minister for letting “our African American Community down” over the artist’s arrest. Trump had come to the rapper’s defense at least twice since his arrest, after being urged to intervene by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

According to the New York Times, Trump sent America’s hostage crisis diplomat all the way to Sweden for Rocky’s trial this week.

