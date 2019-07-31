Trump Sent His Hostage Crisis Diplomat To A$AP Rocky’s Trial In Sweden

President Trump is so personally invested in rapper A$AP Rocky’s safe return to the U.S. that he sent America’s hostage crisis diplomat to Rocky’s trial in Sweden, The New York Times reported.

“The President asked me to come here and support these American citizens,” Robert O’Brien, Trump’s special envoy for hostages told the Times. “I’ll be here until they come home.”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged with assault in Sweden for allegedly attacking a 19-year-old last month. Rocky and his co-defendants all pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, according to the Times.

Trump has raised a stink about the charges for weeks, tweeting his disappointment with the Swedish prime minister for “being unable to act.” Trump claims he watched the footage of the alleged attack and argued the rapper was “being followed and harassed by troublemakers.”

Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West apparently asked Trump to intervene in Rocky’s arrest.