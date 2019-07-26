Latest
Turning Point USA Aide Booted Over Phony Presidential Seal Snafu
Fox Legal Analyst To Trump: You've Changed
GOP Rep. In Texas Announces Retirement, Big Pickup Opportunity For Dems
Trump Blasts Sweden For Mistreating African Americans With A$AP Rocky Arrest

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 26, 2019 8:25 am
Trump jumped to rapper A$AP Rocky’s defense again on Thursday evening, calling out the Swedish prime minister for letting “our African American Community down” over the artist’s arrest.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in early July and charged with assault over a fight that took place on June 30. Rocky’s lawyers argue the singer was just defending himself, which Trump apparently believes as well.

“He was being followed and harassed by troublemakers,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s come to the rapper’s defense at least twice since his arrest, after being urged to intervene by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

