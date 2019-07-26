Trump Blasts Sweden For Mistreating African Americans With A$AP Rocky Arrest

Trump jumped to rapper A$AP Rocky’s defense again on Thursday evening, calling out the Swedish prime minister for letting “our African American Community down” over the artist’s arrest.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in early July and charged with assault over a fight that took place on June 30. Rocky’s lawyers argue the singer was just defending himself, which Trump apparently believes as well.

“He was being followed and harassed by troublemakers,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s come to the rapper’s defense at least twice since his arrest, after being urged to intervene by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019