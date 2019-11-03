Trump Threatens To Reveal Info On Key Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman

Latest
November 3, 2019 3:47 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he’ll release information on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a major witness in the House impeachment investigation, that supposedly proves he’s a “Never Trumper.”

During a press gaggle outside the White House, Trump was asked if he had any evidence of his baseless claim that Vindman is a “Never Trumper”– the kind of Republican whom Trump has described as “human scum.”

“We’ll be showing that to you real soon, okay?” the President said.

Vindman drew Trump’s ire after giving one of the most consequential depositions in the impeachment probe last week, telling investigators that he was so alarmed by Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president (a call Vindman had listened to), he contacted a top White House lawyer twice.

Trump also wouldn’t rule out shutting down the government to hinder the impeachment investigation, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had raised as a “worrisome” possibility last week.

“It depends on what the negotiations are,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t commit to anything. It depends on what the negotiations are.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
