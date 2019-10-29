Schumer Is ‘Increasingly Worried’ Trump Will Shut Down Govt To Stymie Impeachment Probe

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he’s growing concerned that President Donald Trump might shut down the government to create a diversion amid the House impeachment investigation.

“Look, I believe, left to our own devices, Congress could work out an agreement to quickly fund the government,” Schumer told reporters during a press conference. “But I’m increasingly worried that President Trump may want to shut down the government again because of impeachment, an impeachment inquiry.”

“He always likes to create diversions,” the Democrat continued. “I hope and pray he won’t want to cause another government shutdown ’cause it might be a diversion away from impeachment. It’s very worrisome to me.”

Watch Schumer below: