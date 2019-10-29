Schumer Is ‘Increasingly Worried’ Trump Will Shut Down Govt To Stymie Impeachment Probe

Latest
UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., makes his way past media set up outside of the Republican National Committee Chair before a meeting between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, May 12, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak to the media following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House about the partial government shutdown on January 9, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
October 29, 2019 6:45 pm
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he’s growing concerned that President Donald Trump might shut down the government to create a diversion amid the House impeachment investigation.

“Look, I believe, left to our own devices, Congress could work out an agreement to quickly fund the government,” Schumer told reporters during a press conference. “But I’m increasingly worried that President Trump may want to shut down the government again because of impeachment, an impeachment inquiry.”

“He always likes to create diversions,” the Democrat continued. “I hope and pray he won’t want to cause another government shutdown ’cause it might be a diversion away from impeachment. It’s very worrisome to me.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
