CNN: WH Came Up With System To Keep Aides From Trashing Trump After They Leave

Latest
2 hours ago
Rep. Steve King Claims He Drank ‘Pretty Good’ Toilet Water At Migrant Detention Center
on April 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
3 hours ago
Top State Dept Officials Admit Failing To Protect Career Staffers From Trump Admin
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One on arrival at Naval Air Facility El Centro, in El Centro, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)on plane:Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif.,Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.,Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.,Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.,Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.,Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Kevin McAleenanArmy Corp. of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite President Donald Trump leaves the airport in El Centro, Calif., en route to Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station en route to the Border Wall, in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at the Border Wall in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump visits the Border Wall in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves Calexico, Calif., en route to El Centro, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro in El Centro, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)President Donald Trump leaves El Centro, Calif., en route to Los Angeles, Friday April 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to the Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)President Donald Trump arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves the Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone en route to a private residence for a fundraise, Santa Monica, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif., to meet with supporters during a fundraiser, Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump attends a roundtable with supporters in Beverly Hills, Calif., during a fundraiser, Friday April 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump speaks during a joint fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif., en route to Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump waves as he exits Air Force One on arrival in Los Angeles Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves Los Angeles en route to Las Vegas Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)President Donald Trump arrives at his hotel in Las Vegas Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
4 hours ago
House Subpoenas DHS Over Trump’s Alleged Promise Of Border Wall Pardons

CNN: WH Came Up With System To Keep Aides From Trashing Trump After They Leave

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Madeleine Westerhout watch President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
September 4, 2019 4:35 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

With the White House becoming a revolving door for staffers over the past two-and-a-half years, President Donald Trump and his remaining aides had to create a system to keep the fleeing staffers from writing embarrassing tell-alls, according to a new CNN report.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the White House has several strategies to keep a departing aide with a soured relationship with Trump from running to the nearest publisher: Meet with the President to mend fences and agree not to attack each other, create a “soft landing” for the staffer, or threats of legal action.

For example, Trump was reportedly privately furious at his now-ousted personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, for gossiping about his daughters to the press, even though he publicly stated that she was a “very good person” and that he “fully” forgave her. According to CNN, Trump only did so after his staffers coaxed him into allowing Westerhout to leave on good terms, and now the White House is looking to plant her somewhere else in Trumpworld.

Trump also reportedly met with former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, with whom he’d been clashing for months before Kelly announced his resignation, and asked him about any potential plans to write a book on his experiences in the White House. Kelly reportedly promised not to do so — unless Trump decided to go on the offensive.

If Trump’s relationship with the outgoing aide is damaged beyond repair, the White House’s fallback is the NDA Trump has employees sign, though it’s unlikely such agreements are legally enforceable.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: