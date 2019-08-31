Latest
17 hours ago
Trump’s Fired Personal Assistant Reportedly Dissed Tiffany At Off-The-Record Dinner
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 10: Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., is interviewed by CQ Roll Call in the Capitol's Rayburn Room, September 10, 2014. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
17 hours ago
Another GOP Rep. Announces Retirement Ahead Of 2020 Election
INDIANAPOLIS STATE HOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2019/04/27: NRA members are seen checking out weapons and accessories during an exhibition.NRA members and leaders gather in Indianapolis, Indiana for the annual NRA Meeting where President Donald Trump and others spoke and attendees were able to view a multitude of exhibits featuring firearms, outdoors equipment, and shooting gear. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
17 hours ago
NRA Files Yet Another Lawsuit Against Former Ad Vendor Ackerman McQueen
news

Trump Insists It’s All Good Between Fired Assistant And Daughter She Dissed

AFP/Getty Images
By
August 31, 2019 9:46 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In the midst of sharing GOP senators’ tweets, Hurricane Dorian updates and jabs at former FBI director James Comey Saturday morning, President Donald Trump took a moment to address the drama that has unfolded since his personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout was fired Thursday.

Politico reported Friday that Westerhout’s firing centered around bragging during an off-the-record dinner that she had a better relationship with Trump than his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and also that the President “did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight.”

Trump appeared to address the report in a Saturday morning tweet saying that he didn’t think there was a reason for a confidentiality agreement to be used in Westerhout’s case and that he had forgiven her after she apologized. Trump then added that he loves Tiffany.

Trump also tweeted that unlike Westerhout, there are “various people” he is suing such as former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman for violating confidentiality agreements.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: