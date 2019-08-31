Trump Insists It’s All Good Between Fired Assistant And Daughter She Dissed

In the midst of sharing GOP senators’ tweets, Hurricane Dorian updates and jabs at former FBI director James Comey Saturday morning, President Donald Trump took a moment to address the drama that has unfolded since his personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout was fired Thursday.

Politico reported Friday that Westerhout’s firing centered around bragging during an off-the-record dinner that she had a better relationship with Trump than his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and also that the President “did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight.”

Trump appeared to address the report in a Saturday morning tweet saying that he didn’t think there was a reason for a confidentiality agreement to be used in Westerhout’s case and that he had forgiven her after she apologized. Trump then added that he loves Tiffany.

While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Trump also tweeted that unlike Westerhout, there are “various people” he is suing such as former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman for violating confidentiality agreements.