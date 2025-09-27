Latest
Lynn - 10/24/19 - A classroom at the Pickering Middle School. As Beacon Hill lawmakers debate boosting to the state's school spending formula, we explore the limits to how much the extra money can do in the North Shore city of Lynn, particularly when it comes to special education programming and the district's aging and deteriorating schools. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Meghan Irons) Topic: (xxlynn)
Scandal-Plagued Oklahoma Schools Chief Ryan Walters Steps Down to Lead Anti-Teachers Union Group
Kristi Noem Fast-Tracked Millions in Disaster Aid to Florida Tourist Attraction After Campaign Donor Intervened
Every Living Former Fed Chair is Urging the Supreme Court to Stop Trump from Removing Lisa Cook

It's Completely Trump's Supreme Court Now, And He Knows It

(From L-R) US Associate Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Jr., Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S... (From L-R) US Associate Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Jr., Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 27, 2025 1:54 p.m.
President Trump notched a startling legal win Friday evening, as the Supreme Court gave an early stamp of approval to a legal theory so outlandish that experts at one point predicted to TPM it wouldn’t “get a single vote.” 

The Court blessed, at the preliminary stage, Trump’s gambit to zero out money Congress already appropriated. With one weird timing trick, the administration claimed, it could request that the money not be spent close enough to the end of the fiscal year that the funds would simply freeze indefinitely. The theory — called a “pocket rescission” — is at near comical odds with the text of the Impoundment Control Act, specifically passed to restrict this exact presidential infringement upon Congress’ spending powers. 

“The Government, at this early stage, has made a sufficient showing that the Impoundment Control Act precludes respondents’ suit, brought pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act, to enforce the appropriations at issue here,” wrote the majority, once again leaving their names off a major emergency docket ruling. 

The justices imply that they buy the Trump administration’s (very novel) argument that the group that brought the suit, an organization that would see its funding taken by this rescission, lacks standing. 

“Major victory,” tweeted Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, the architect behind the pocket rescission “theory.”

Justice Elena Kagan, joined by the other two liberals, wrote a dissent about the dangers of deciding such monumental cases hastily, without briefing and argument, on the emergency docket. 

“In a few weeks’ time — when we turn to our regular docket — we will decide cases of far less import with far more process and reflection,” she wrote.

Then she turned to the desecration of the separation of powers, noting that Trump’s displeasure with Congress’ spending decisions is not a real argument against them. 

“That is just the price of living under a Constitution that gives Congress the power to make spending decisions through the enactment of appropriations laws,” she wrote, adding that “it is merely a frustration any President must bear.” 

The order is a resounding win for Trump, further proof that the right-wing majority will find a way to expand his power no matter how flimsy the argument. The administration, in turn, is acting with the hubris of a White House that just crossed a major boundary and was congratulated for it.

The same evening the Court handed down its order, the administration asked the justices, again, to take up its birthright citizen case. The attempt to strip undocumented immigrants and short-term visa holders of their citizenship rights was the first priority of the new Trump administration, though the executive order has lain dormant after four federal judges blocked it as blatantly unconstitutional. 

While a prong of the birthright citizenship order reached the Court earlier this summer, it was only a narrow vehicle for convincing the justices to blunt the power of national injunctions (they complied). 

So the administration is now serving up the brunt of its argument, an extraordinary challenge to the Constitution via an extraordinary process, as Trump isn’t bothering to wait for lower court appellate decisions. 

“The Clause was adopted to confer citizenship on the newly freed slaves and their children, not on the children of aliens temporarily visiting the United States or of illegal aliens,” wrote the government in its new brief. 

The administration got additional happy legal news this week, as Justice Clarence Thomas told a public audience at Catholic University on Thursday that precedent is not “the gospel,” not findings the justices should accept blindly “as some sort of talismanic deal.” 

These remarks come as the Court seems close to overturning Humphrey’s Executor v. U.S. (protecting members of independent agencies from at-will firing), Thornburg v. Gingles (allowing for the use of race in redistricting) and is mulling taking the opportunity to overturn the right to same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges). Thomas himself urged the Court in Dobbs to add Griswold v. Connecticut and Lawrence v. Texas to that list, the right to contraceptives for married couples and to consensual sexual conduct, respectively.

“It’s not some sort of automatic deal where you can just say, ‘stare decisis,’ and then turn off the brain,” Thomas said Thursday at the event. 

“We never go to the front, see who’s driving the train, where is it going. And you could go up there in the engine room, find it’s an orangutan driving the train,” he added.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
  1. Avatar for noonm noonm says:

    Any legal scholar who thought the SCOTUS wasn’t in the tank for Trump was deluding themselves.

    The only bright side here is that Thomas himself has come out against honoring precedent. That should be cited in every future SCOTUS decision when overturning every “precedent” set by this Court.

  2. Well Clarence, with you clowns at the helm, an orangutan would be a definite improvement at this point.

  3. Elimination of the filibuster has become a litmus test on Democratic Senator candidates. I’d like to add a couple of court reforms around the concept of term limits for the Supreme Court as a litmus test.

    Lifetime appointments were supposed to shield the court from partisanship, but what they are presently doing is allowing unlimited partisanship and shielding the court from accountability. I suggest one of the following:

    1. Either actual terms (say, 10 years) after which they have to be reappointed by the sitting president and reapproved by the Senate or…
    2. Term limit that is structured in such a way that each justice’s term ends after a certain length of time. 2-3 every fixed number of years so each president is allowed to appoint a specific number each time ala the Fed.

    Given just how wildly corrupt and partisan the Supreme Court has become, I think this is actually more important that eliminating the filibuster.

  4. Thomas never cites Loving v. Virginia, the 1967 case covered in the movie Loving (2016), where SCOTUS ruled, 9–0, that interracial marriages could not be banned or penalized. As far as I can tell, the opinion by Chief Justice Earl Warren, the greatest Chief Justice ever in my view, relied on the same constitutional bases as the decisions that Thomas wants to overturn. So much for the Reconstruction Amendments!

    Thomas is in an interracial marriage… This is another in the long list of Republican self-favoring their own interests, as in Dick Cheney favoring legal gay sex because of his gay daughter. I used to keep a list of such instances but no longer; and now TFG (The Felon Guy) has emerged as its star, with his tariffs, taking over corporations, dissing our military allies — did I miss something? Whatever it is, Thomas and his piratic crew will support it to the max.

  5. I hope Mitch McConnell is happy with his legacy.

