Proud Patriot Trump Says He’s Joining Fight To Restore Pledge Of Allegiance

President Donald Trump couldn’t help but turn red (white and blue) Tuesday morning upon hearing about a Minneapolis suburb’s city council decision to nix the Pledge of Allegiance from its meetings.

Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance. I will be fighting with you! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Trump’s tweet came shortly after Fox & Friends aired a segment on the Monday night protests at the St. Louis Park City Council chambers for deciding to do away with the pledge.

According to the Star Tribune, the city council voted 5-0 on June 17 to cut the pledge out of most meetings, due to concerns that some residents in the “increasingly diverse community” may find it unwelcoming.

The Star Tribune reported that last month’s vote was met with backlash at the local and national level, with hundreds of people calling or emailing the city to protest. St. Louis Park City Mayor Jake Spano announced on Twitter later that week that the council would be revisiting its decision.

The meeting ended with Spano proposing that the council reverse its decision, and Council Member Anne Mavity introducing a proposal for the St. Louis Park community and city staff meet to discuss next steps.

St. Louis Park is the hometown of the filmmaker duo Coen brothers and former Sen. Al Franken.