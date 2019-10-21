Latest
KIEV, UKRAINE - 2019/07/27: Charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, William Taylor attends a press conference about US-Ukrainian relations, in Kiev.The US delegation headed by the Special Representative of the United States Department of State for Ukraine, Kurt Volker on a working visit to the village of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region East of Ukraine. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Trump Goes After Romney By Name In Cabinet Meeting

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on October 21, 2019 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
October 21, 2019 2:03 pm
President Trump didn’t miss an opportunity to call out Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) once again.

Shortly after defending his abrupt decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria and the fallout that has ensued from the move, Trump pivoted to clarifying what he meant when he said that Republicans need to get tougher and fight — and criticized Democrats while doing it.

“I think the Democrats fight dirty,” Trump said, referring to the impeachment inquiry. “They are lousy politicians with lousy policy.”

However, Trump said that the Democrats have two things going for them — one of which involves not having a Mitt Romney-like figure around.

“They’re vicious and they stick together — they don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst,” Trump said, marking the second time this month when he’s called out the Utah senator for criticizing his attempts to get foreign governments to investigate Joe Biden. “They don’t have people like that. They stick together. You never see them break off.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Earlier on Monday, Trump Jr. shared his father’s sentiments on Romney shortly after a report in The Atlantic revealed the Utah senator’s secret Twitter persona that contains a tweet blasting the President’s Syria withdrawal decision.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
