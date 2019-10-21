Trump Goes After Romney By Name In Cabinet Meeting

President Trump didn’t miss an opportunity to call out Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) once again.

Shortly after defending his abrupt decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria and the fallout that has ensued from the move, Trump pivoted to clarifying what he meant when he said that Republicans need to get tougher and fight — and criticized Democrats while doing it.

“I think the Democrats fight dirty,” Trump said, referring to the impeachment inquiry. “They are lousy politicians with lousy policy.”

However, Trump said that the Democrats have two things going for them — one of which involves not having a Mitt Romney-like figure around.

“They’re vicious and they stick together — they don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst,” Trump said, marking the second time this month when he’s called out the Utah senator for criticizing his attempts to get foreign governments to investigate Joe Biden. “They don’t have people like that. They stick together. You never see them break off.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Trump on Dems: "They don't have Mitt Romney in their midst." pic.twitter.com/o1LJ2HMO6s — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 21, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Trump Jr. shared his father’s sentiments on Romney shortly after a report in The Atlantic revealed the Utah senator’s secret Twitter persona that contains a tweet blasting the President’s Syria withdrawal decision.