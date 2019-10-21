With A French Flourish, Romney Unveils Secret Twitter Account

Twitter has been abuzz this weekend with the revelation of Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) secret Twitter persona: Pierre Delecto.

Romney acknowledged his secret account and gave some clues to help identify it in a profile published by the Atlantic.

“He explained that he uses a secret Twitter account—“What do they call me, a lurker?”—to keep tabs on the political conversation,” reads the Atlantic piece on Romney. “‘I won’t give you the name of it,” he said, but “I’m following 668 people.” Swiping at his tablet, he recited some of the accounts he follows, including journalists, late-night comedians (“What’s his name, the big redhead from Boston?”), and athletes. Trump was not among them. “He tweets so much,” Romney said, comparing the president to one of his nieces who overshares on Instagram. “I love her, but it’s like, Ah, it’s too much.”’

Slate reporter Ashley Feinberg then sifted through followers of Romney’s enormous clan to identify the likely suspect: Pierre Delecto, a small account following reporters, late night show hosts and athletes.

Romney acknowledged his underground Twitter to the Atlantic with a flourish: “C’est moi.”

Delecto has only tweeted ten times, usually in defense of himself, once to blast Trump’s Syria decision but wring his hands about what else the Senate could have done.

The account has gone private since the great unveiling.