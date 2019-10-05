Trump Calls For Romney’s Impeachment After Senator Criticizes Him Over China, Ukraine

Latest
By
|
October 5, 2019 6:26 pm
President Donald Trump is…not pleased with Sen. Mitt Romney’s criticism this week.

Romney blasted Trump’s “wrong and appalling” attempts to get foreign governments to investigate Joe Biden on Friday, leaving an angered Trump to call for the senator’s, uh, impeachment on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree!” he tweeted. “He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY”

The President had attacked Romney several hours earlier, mocking the senator for losing against President Barack Obama in 2012 and calling him a “pompous ass.”

Meanwhile, the impeachment inquiry against Trump over his attempt to get Ukraine and China to dig up dirt on his top political rival is underway.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
