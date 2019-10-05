Trump Calls For Romney’s Impeachment After Senator Criticizes Him Over China, Ukraine

President Donald Trump is…not pleased with Sen. Mitt Romney’s criticism this week.

Romney blasted Trump’s “wrong and appalling” attempts to get foreign governments to investigate Joe Biden on Friday, leaving an angered Trump to call for the senator’s, uh, impeachment on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree!” he tweeted. “He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY”

The President had attacked Romney several hours earlier, mocking the senator for losing against President Barack Obama in 2012 and calling him a “pompous ass.”

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Meanwhile, the impeachment inquiry against Trump over his attempt to get Ukraine and China to dig up dirt on his top political rival is underway.