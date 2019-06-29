Latest
news

Trump Mocks Jimmy Carter For Calling Him An Illegitimate President

By
June 29, 2019 11:40 am

President Donald Trump fired back at former president Jimmy Carter Saturday after Carter called Trump an illegitimate president because of Russian interference.

Trump went on to mock Carter as a “nice man” who was “trashed by his own party.”

“Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump said during a news conference at the G20 summit Saturday, according to the Washington Post. “He’s a Democrat and that’s a typical talking point.”

Trump piled on further, saying that Carter’s efforts to deal with Iran when 52 Americans were held hostage for 444 days were a “disaster.”

“They tied him up in knots,” Trump said. “That’s probably why Ronald Reagan became president.”

