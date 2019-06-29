Trump Mocks Jimmy Carter For Calling Him An Illegitimate President

President Donald Trump fired back at former president Jimmy Carter Saturday after Carter called Trump an illegitimate president because of Russian interference.

Trump went on to mock Carter as a “nice man” who was “trashed by his own party.”

“Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump said during a news conference at the G20 summit Saturday, according to the Washington Post. “He’s a Democrat and that’s a typical talking point.”

Trump piled on further, saying that Carter’s efforts to deal with Iran when 52 Americans were held hostage for 444 days were a “disaster.”

“They tied him up in knots,” Trump said. “That’s probably why Ronald Reagan became president.”