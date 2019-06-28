Latest
Chris Christie, governor of New Jersey, speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, on Thursday October 26th, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Jimmy Carter Calls Trump An Illegitimate President Over Russia Meddling

NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
June 28, 2019 12:48 pm

Former President Jimmy Carter said Friday that “if fully investigated,” evidence would show that President Donald Trump actually lost the election and is only in office because of Russian interference.

“The interference, though not yet quantified, if fully investigated, it would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016,” Carter said. “He lost the election and he was put in office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”

He was speaking at a discussion on human rights with former Vice President Walter Mondale hosted by his own Carter Center.

One of the moderators pressed Carter on if his comments mean he thinks Trump is an illegitimate president.

“Based on what I just said which I can’t retract…” Carter said to laughter and applause. “I’d say yes.”

