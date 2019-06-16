Latest
news 2020 Elections

Trump Campaign To Fire Pollsters Following Leaks Showing POTUS Losing To Biden

Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America
By
June 16, 2019 6:02 pm

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign plans to fire several of its pollsters following the leak of the campaign’s internal polling figures that showed 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden beating Trump in crucial swing states.

NBC News reported on Sunday that a person close to the campaign said several of its own pollsters would be let go after the results of a March poll conducted across 17 states were leaked to the media.

To make things worse, the leaks revealed that Trump was losing to Biden in 11 states–and by double-digits in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

NBC’s report also included new details of the poll, which apparently showed Trump trailing Biden by seven points in Iowa, eight in North Carolina, 17 in Virginia, one in Ohio, six in Georgia, 14 in Minnesota, and 15 in Maine.

ABC News first published the data on Friday that showed Biden beating Trump in Pennsylvania by 16 points, Wisconsin by ten points, and Florida by seven.

In a statement to NBC, the campaign said that all news about Trump’s polling is “completely false.”

“The President’s new polling is extraordinary and his numbers have never been better,” according to the campaign.

Trump insisted to ABC News reporter George Stephanopoulos last week that the poll didn’t exist. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale admitted on Friday that the poll was real but also “ancient,” and that the campaign’s seen “huge swings” since March.

However, a Fox News poll released on Sunday showing that Trump would lose to Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) if the election were held today.

