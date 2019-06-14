Team Trump Admits Poll Showed Biden Crushing Him — But Insists Everything’s Changed

After heated denials from President Donald Trump, his campaign this week finally admitted that yes, their internal March polling did show former Vice President Joe Biden handily beating the President in key battleground states. But, they insist, Trump has made huge gains since then.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told ABC News that the polls reported on last month were “ancient.”

“Since then, we have seen huge swings in the President’s favor across the 17 states we have polled, based on the policies now espoused by the Democrats,” he said. “For example, the plan to provide free health care to illegal immigrants results in an 18-point swing toward President Trump.”

Trump had been angrily punching back at anyone who mentions the poll to him, including George Stephanopoulos during a recent interview when the President insisted that “those polls don’t exist.” As recently as Friday morning, Trump told the “Fox and Friends” hosts that polls showing him trailing Biden were “incorrect.”

Parscale insisted that Trump was correct to say that the polls aren’t real.

“The President is correct that we have no current polls against defined Democrats – at all – that show him losing in any of the states we have tested. For example, the President leads in Florida by 8 points. He holds leads in all other states we have polled,” Parscale said in his statement to ABC News.