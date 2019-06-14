Latest
2 hours ago
MSNBC Host Grills Spicer: Did You Set A Precedent For Lying In WH Press Office?
3 hours ago
Lineups For The Two Nights Of The First Democratic Debate Announced
3 hours ago
Appeals Court Rules Trump Admin Can’t Bar Migrant Minors From Getting Abortions
news 2020 Elections

Team Trump Admits Poll Showed Biden Crushing Him — But Insists Everything’s Changed

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 14, 2019 3:39 pm

After heated denials from President Donald Trump, his campaign this week finally admitted that yes, their internal March polling did show former Vice President Joe Biden handily beating the President in key battleground states. But, they insist, Trump has made huge gains since then.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told ABC News that the polls reported on last month were “ancient.”

“Since then, we have seen huge swings in the President’s favor across the 17 states we have polled, based on the policies now espoused by the Democrats,” he said. “For example, the plan to provide free health care to illegal immigrants results in an 18-point swing toward President Trump.”

Trump had been angrily punching back at anyone who mentions the poll to him, including George Stephanopoulos during a recent interview when the President insisted that “those polls don’t exist.” As recently as Friday morning, Trump told the “Fox and Friends” hosts that polls showing him trailing Biden were “incorrect.” 

Parscale insisted that Trump was correct to say that the polls aren’t real.

“The President is correct that we have no current polls against defined Democrats – at all – that show him losing in any of the states we have tested. For example, the President leads in Florida by 8 points. He holds leads in all other states we have polled,” Parscale said in his statement to ABC News.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: