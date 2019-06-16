New Fox News Poll Shows Biden, Bernie Beating Trump By At Least Nine Points

President Donald Trump’s favorite channel has some bad news for him.

A brand new Fox News poll released on Sunday shows that 2020 Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would beat Trump by ten and nine points respectively if the 2020 general election were held today.

However, the poll also reveals that support for Sanders has dropped from 23 points in March to 13 points now.

The Vermont senator brushed off the drop during a Fox News interview with Chris Wallace, saying that “polls go up and polls go down.”

“But the other part of the poll, if I heard you correctly, Chris, is that I am beating President Trump fairly decisively, which is consistent with all of the polling that I have seen,” Sanders continued.

The survey’s findings largely reflect those of other 2020 polls, which have repeatedly shown Trump trailing behind Biden, Sanders and occasionally Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Watch Sanders below: