Trump Takes A Victory Lap After Mueller Hearings For Some Reason

President Donald Trump declared victory on Wednesday afternoon in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional hearings.

Though Mueller said clearly that Trump wasn’t exonerated from criminal activity, the Russia probe was not a witch hunt and Russia’s election interference was not a hoax, Trump claimed vindication regardless.

Saying the Republicans “had a good day,” Trump said that “there was no defense to this ridiculous hoax. This witch hunt.”

Trump, who infamously demands loyalty, called the House Republicans who defended his honor during the hearings “incredible warriors.”

Trump also said it was a “devastating day for the Democrats,” a recurring talking point among Trump’s allies throughout the day.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted “TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE” after Mueller’s hearings had concluded.

