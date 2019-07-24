news Russia Probe

Trump Takes A Victory Lap After Mueller Hearings For Some Reason

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press prior to his departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC., on Friday, July 19, 2019. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
July 24, 2019 5:15 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump declared victory on Wednesday afternoon in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional hearings.

Though Mueller said clearly that Trump wasn’t exonerated from criminal activity, the Russia probe was not a witch hunt and Russia’s election interference was not a hoax, Trump claimed vindication regardless.

Saying the Republicans “had a good day,” Trump said that “there was no defense to this ridiculous hoax. This witch hunt.”

Trump, who infamously demands loyalty, called the House Republicans who defended his honor during the hearings “incredible warriors.”

Trump also said it was a “devastating day for the Democrats,” a recurring talking point among Trump’s allies throughout the day.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted “TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE” after Mueller’s hearings had concluded.

Watch Trump speak below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: