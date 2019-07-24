news Russia Probe

Trumpworld Insists Mueller Testimony Is Actually A Big Win For POTUS

July 24, 2019 2:49 pm
As former special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony stretched into the afternoon, President Trump and other conservatives were united in their takeaway: It was a terrible day for Democrats.

Yet Mueller spent Wednesday confirming to Congress that his report didn’t exonerate Trump and that Russia interfered with the 2016 election to help Trump’s campaign.

Trump spent Mueller’s first hearing mostly quote-tweeting Fox News hosts, then he finally posted his own thoughts after the first session was over: A thank-you note to Democrats for the testimony.

“TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!” Trump tweet-screamed after Mueller was finished with the House Intelligence hearing.

“These hearings were a disaster for Democrats,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale declared in an email blast to supporters. “This entire spectacle has always been about the Democrats trying to undo the legitimate result of the 2016 election and today they again failed miserably.”

The campaign also pounced on what it saw as a fundraising opportunity–for $2 million in 24 hours.

“The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said about Mueller’s first hearing. “Expect more of the same in the second half.”

Trump’s legal counsel, Jay Sekulow, claimed the hearing “exposed the troubling deficiencies” of Mueller’s investigation.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal lawyer who provided assistance to the President during Mueller’s investigation, derided Mueller’s “stumbling” and “bumbling” during the Judiciary hearing.

“He never really knew his investigation,” Giuliani tweeted.

Giuliani also accused Mueller of being a “LAP DOG for Dems.”

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), one of Trump’s most staunch defenders in Congress, said the Judiciary Committee hearing made it “painfully clear” Mueller wasn’t in control of the Russia investigation–it was his “team of Democrats.”

“This was a resistance-driven partisan witch hunt all along,” Meadows huffed.

Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel retweeted a clip of Fox News host Chris Wallace claiming that the hearing was a “disaster” for Democrats and “the reputation of Bob Mueller.”

And the rest of the conservative media followed suit:

Donald Trump Jr., ever eager to prove his familial loyalty, echoed Republicans’ accusations of anti-Trump bias in the Mueller investigation and declared the Judiciary hearing was a “disaster” for Democrats.

