Trump On Plastic Straws: ‘What About The Plates, The Wrappers?!’

President Donald Trump, who is selling plastic straws emblazoned with his name as part of his reelection merchandise, sees the items as just the tip of the plastic iceberg.

“I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws. It’s interesting about plastic straws,” he said, holding his hands straw-length apart. “So you have a little straw, but what about the plates, the wrappers and everything else that are much bigger and they’re made of the same material? So the straws are interesting, everybody focuses on the straws, but there’s a lot of other things to focus on.”

Before he moved on, he looked back at the reporter and winkingly added: “It’s an interesting question.”

Trump on plastic straws pic.twitter.com/9dqcM7r7a1 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 19, 2019

Trump seems to understand, from these comments, that plastic is bad for the environment and that there are bigger fish to fry than banning straws to soften the human impact on it. That being said, his campaign straws are being merchandized as an alternative because “liberal paper straws don’t work.”

Trump has said a fairly bewildering slew of things on the issue, recently telling ITV’s Piers Morgan that climate change “changes both ways.”