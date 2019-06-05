Trump Now Believes In Climate Change — The Kind That ‘Changes Both Ways’

President Trump admitted in an interview with ITV’s Piers Morgan on Tuesday that he does believe in climate change.

Just not the kind that anyone has ever heard of.

“I believe there’s a change in weather, and I think it changes both ways,” he said. “Don’t forget, it used to be called global warming, that wasn’t working, then it was called climate change, now it’s actually called extreme weather.”

The befuddling statement comes after Prince Charles spoke with Trump at length about the present danger of climate change during the President’s official visit to the United Kingdom this week. But the 90-minute conversation appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

In response to Prince Charles’ urging, Trump apparently bragged to the British royal about how “crystal clean” America’s water and climate are.

“I did mention a couple of things, I did say, ‘Well the United States right now has among the cleanest climates there are, based on all statistics, and it’s even getting better,’ Because I agree with that, I want the best water, the cleanest water. Crystal clean — it has to be crystal clean,” he said.

He said he listened to Prince Charles, but added that addressing climate change should be a mutual effort between big countries, not something the U.S. should have to take the lead on.

“Well you know, you just said it. China, India, Russia, many other nations they have not very good air, not very good water in the sense of pollution and cleanliness,” he said. “If you go to certain cities, I’m not going to name cities, but I can. If you go to certain cities you can’t even breathe and now that air is going up, so if we have a clean, in terms of a planet, we’re talking about a very small, you know, very small distance, between China and the US, or other countries.”

Watch below. Climate change remarks begin at the 7:43 mark: