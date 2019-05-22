Trump Thanks Pelosi For Her Prayers: ‘I Know You Truly Mean It!’

President Donald Trump sarcastically thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her prayers Wednesday, after the two held dueling press conferences when their infrastructure meeting fell apart.

….Democrat leadership is tearing the United States apart, but I will continue to set records for the American People – and Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

Trump said he walked out of the meeting because Pelosi said he’s “engaged in a cover-up” and implied that he wouldn’t work with Democrats until they stopped investigating him. Pelosi suggested that he lacks the “confidence” to tackle infrastructure reform before offering her prayers.