Trump Thanks Pelosi For Her Prayers: ‘I Know You Truly Mean It!’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
May 22, 2019 1:17 pm

President Donald Trump sarcastically thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her prayers Wednesday, after the two held dueling press conferences when their infrastructure meeting fell apart.

Trump said he walked out of the meeting because Pelosi said he’s “engaged in a cover-up” and implied that he wouldn’t work with Democrats until they stopped investigating him. Pelosi suggested that he lacks the “confidence” to tackle infrastructure reform before offering her prayers.

