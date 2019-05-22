Pelosi Suggests Trump Lacks ‘Confidence’ To Make Infrastructure Deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested slyly that perhaps President Donald Trump just lacks the “confidence” that he can meet the “greatness of the challenge” of infrastructure reform as an explanation for why he stormed out of their meeting earlier on Wednesday.

“I pray for the President of the United States,” she added.

Pelosi suggests that Trump lacks the confidence to collaborate on an infrastructure deal pic.twitter.com/n231pVvNEE — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 22, 2019

Trump held his own press conference in the Rose Garden just minutes before, saying that Pelosi’s comment about how he’s “engaging in a cover-up” was the reason that he left the meeting in a huff.

He added that there is a choice to be made between “investigation” and “investment,” implying that he won’t work with Democrats unless they cease their oversight activities.