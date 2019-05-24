Trump Doubles Down On Pelosi: ‘You Think Nancy Is The Same As She Was? She’s Not’

President Donald Trump hammered down on his “Nancy Pelosi is old and senile” messaging Friday, telling reporters that she’s not “the same” as she was.

“Look, you think Nancy is the same as she was? She’s not,” he told reporters on the South Lawn. “Maybe we can all say that…I want to do what’s good for the country. I think Nancy Pelosi is not helping this country.”

Trump: “You think Nancy is the same as she was? She’s not.” pic.twitter.com/ivNAhYIrnV — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 24, 2019

Trump starting singing that tune on Thursday, when she said that Pelosi is “deteriorating” and “losing it.” His allies soon doubled down and began spreading a doctored video of Pelosi giving a speech earlier this week, with the footage slowed down to make her appear like she was drunkenly slurring her words.

Trump on Friday said he “didn’t know” about the doctored videos, which have racked up millions of views on social media.