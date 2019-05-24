Cotton Hasn’t Seen Doctored Pelosi Vid But Thinks Her Actual Words ‘Make You Worry’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) claims that he hasn’t seen the doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) but says that her “own words” are enough to “make you worry.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s own words every time she speaks defending some of the radical ideas of the House Democrats are enough, in my opinion, to indict the House Democrats and make you worry about the direction of our country if they took control of the Senate and the White House as well,” he said Friday on MSNBC.

Cotton hasn’t seen doctored Pelosi video, says her own words are enough to “make you worry” pic.twitter.com/jY9PF94HRw — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 24, 2019

The video in question was slowed down and edited to make it sound like Pelosi was drunk while giving a speech this week. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani shared the video then deleted it, but added that he believes Pelosi is in a mental decline.

That line of attack was started by President Donald Trump on Thursday when he said that Pelosi is “deteriorating” at a press conference. His acolytes took up the call on Fox Business Network that night, splicing together clips of Pelosi pausing or searching for words to make her look slow and addled.