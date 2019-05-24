Latest
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 29: Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., attends a House Oversight and Reform Committee business meeting in Rayburn Building on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
6 mins ago
GOP Rep. Paul Gosar ‘Likes’ Post By YouTuber Who’s Defended White Nationalism
52 mins ago
READ: Trump To Appeal Deutsche Bank Subpoena Ruling
1 hour ago
Fox’s Hegseth Continues Pressure Campaign Urging Trump To Pardon War Criminals
news

Cotton Hasn’t Seen Doctored Pelosi Vid But Thinks Her Actual Words ‘Make You Worry’

AP
By
May 24, 2019 11:56 am

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) claims that he hasn’t seen the doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) but says that her “own words” are enough to “make you worry.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s own words every time she speaks defending some of the radical ideas of the House Democrats are enough, in my opinion, to indict the House Democrats and make you worry about the direction of our country if they took control of the Senate and the White House as well,” he said Friday on MSNBC.

The video in question was slowed down and edited to make it sound like Pelosi was drunk while giving a speech this week. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani shared the video then deleted it, but added that he believes Pelosi is in a mental decline.

That line of attack was started by President Donald Trump on Thursday when he said that Pelosi is “deteriorating” at a press conference. His acolytes took up the call on Fox Business Network that night, splicing together clips of Pelosi pausing or searching for words to make her look slow and addled.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: