Trump Org CFO Reaches Plea Deal In Criminal Fraud Probe

Allen Weisselberg, former President Donald Trump's company chief financial officer, arrives to attend the hearing for his criminal case at the court in lower Manhattan in New York on July 1, 2021. (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
August 16, 2022 12:44 p.m.

Allen Weisselberg, who served as the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, has reportedly reached a plea deal in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal tax fraud investigation into the Trump Organization.

CBS News reported on Tuesday that Weisselberg had clinched the deal, a day after the New York Times first reported that the ex-CFO was nearing an agreement with prosecutors, and planned to plead guilty to a years-long tax fraud scheme – for which the Trump Organization was indicted as well.

However, the Trump Organization is not expected to take a plea deal like the former executive, and the case is expected to move forward to trial with jury selection in October.

CBS News also confirmed other reports that Weisselberg is expected to be handed a five-month prison sentence as part of the agreement.

However, Weisselberg, having stubbornly resisted prosecutors’ efforts to get him to flip on ex-President Donald Trump all throughout the criminal case, will reportedly not cooperate with the Manhattan DA’s investigation into the former president.

Therefore, Weisselberg’s guilty plea (which he’s likely to enter on Thursday, though the timing hasn’t been confirmed) isn’t expected to expose alleged wrongdoing by Trump or members of his family, according to the Times.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
