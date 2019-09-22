Trump Says He Would Have ‘No Problem’ Letting Giuliani Testify On Ukraine

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning said he would be fine with allowing his personal attorney testify on his attempts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate Trump’s 2020 Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

“I would have no problem with it,” Trump told reporters. “Rudy [Giuliani] is a very straight shooter and Rudy wants to see the same thing as a lot of other people with respect to Ukraine.”

In early September, the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees opened an investigation into Giuliani’s alleged attempts to “pressure the government of Ukraine to assist the President’s reelection campaign.”

For months, Trump and Giuliani have both been peddling the baseless conspiracy theory that Biden had tried to get the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who was looking into a company that had tied to Biden’s son, Hunter.

That conspiracy theory lays at the heart of the whistleblower complaint that’s been rocking the White House this week, which reportedly details Trump’s attempts to strong-arm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into working with Giuliani to investigate Biden.

During a fiery interview with CNN reporter Chris Cuomo on Friday, Giuliani initially denied asking Ukraine to investigate Biden, only to admit to doing so seconds later.

“So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?” Cuomo asked.

“Of course I did,” Giuliani said.

