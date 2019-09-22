Latest
2 hours ago
Carson Doubles Down On Comments About Trans Women: ‘Nobody Gets Extra Rights’
3 hours ago
Alaska Republican Party Scraps Its Presidential Primary In Support Of Trump
19 hours ago
Fired-Up Biden: Trump Trying To ‘Smear’ Me Because He Knows I’ll ‘Beat Him Like A Drum’

Trump Says He Would Have ‘No Problem’ Letting Giuliani Testify On Ukraine

President-elect Donald Trump greets his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at the clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Nov. 20, 2016. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
September 22, 2019 12:03 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning said he would be fine with allowing his personal attorney testify on his attempts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate Trump’s 2020 Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

“I would have no problem with it,” Trump told reporters. “Rudy [Giuliani] is a very straight shooter and Rudy wants to see the same thing as a lot of other people with respect to Ukraine.”

In early September, the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees opened an investigation into Giuliani’s alleged attempts to “pressure the government of Ukraine to assist the President’s reelection campaign.”

For months, Trump and Giuliani have both been peddling the baseless conspiracy theory that Biden had tried to get the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who was looking into a company that had tied to Biden’s son, Hunter.

That conspiracy theory lays at the heart of the whistleblower complaint that’s been rocking the White House this week, which reportedly details Trump’s attempts to strong-arm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into working with Giuliani to investigate Biden.

During a fiery interview with CNN reporter Chris Cuomo on Friday, Giuliani initially denied asking Ukraine to investigate Biden, only to admit to doing so seconds later.

“So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?” Cuomo asked.

“Of course I did,” Giuliani said.

Watch Trump below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: