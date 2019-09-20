Giuliani Admits He Asked Ukraine To ‘Look Into’ Biden In Unhinged CNN Interview

Just seconds after denying he asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani readily admitted that he did, in fact, do just that.

During a wild, unhinged interview on CNN Thursday evening — just after news broke that Ukraine was involved in the whistleblower complaint that reportedly centers on Trump — Giuliani made unsubstantiated claims about Biden, his son and Hillary Clinton, while simultaneously attacking CNN for being a “corrupt media” that doesn’t cover his conspiracy theories.

Giuliani started the interview off hostile, telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he was “glad” to come on Thursday evening because the anchor’s entire introduction about the whistleblower probe was “totally erroneous.” Giuliani then claimed that Biden “bribed the president of the Ukraine in order to fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son” and admitted that he had asked Ukraine to look into allegations against Clinton.

“Did you ask the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?” Cuomo asked.

“No, actually I didn’t. I asked Ukraine to investigate the allegations that there was interference in the election of 2016 by the Ukrainians for the benefit of Hillary Clinton,” Giuliani responded.

“Your never asked anything about Hunter Biden? You never asked anything about Joe Biden to the prosecutor?” Cuomo asked again.

“The only thing I asked is to get to the bottom of how it was that the guy who was appointed dismissed the case against Antac,” Giuliani responded.

“So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden,” Cuomo pointed out.

“Of course I did,” Giuliani said.

“You just said you didn’t!” Cuomo said.

The interview continued in a similar back and forth for nearly a half hour. When Cuomo tried to press Giuliani on the breaking news about the whistleblower complaint, Giuliani argued the person who made the complaint might be “crazy” and rambled about the “deep state.”

A clearly weary Cuomo closed out the interview by telling Giuliani, “you’re not aware of what you’re doing. Good night.”

Later on Thursday evening, Giuliani appeared to defend Trump, arguing that if the President did, in fact, speak with the Ukrainian government about looking into Vice President Joe Biden, Trump would be just “doing his job.”