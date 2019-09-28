Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Rants About ‘Democrat Savages’ Amid Impeachment Inquiry
2 hours ago
Report: Trump Told Russian Officials He Didn’t Mind 2016 Election Interference
OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE,28 (RUSSIA OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan, June,28,2019. Vladimir Putin has arrived to Japan to partcipate the G20 Osaka Summit and to meet U.S.President Donald Trump. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
4 hours ago
CNN: White House Also Concealed Transcripts Of Trump’s Calls With Russia, Saudi Arabia

Trump Says He Brought Up His Hunter Biden Accusations With His China Intermediary

President Donald Trump holds a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
September 28, 2019 3:41 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

During his closed-door speech at the United Nations on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he brought up his unfounded claims about 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s son with his emissary to the Chinese government.

Trump told the audience he had talked to Blackstone chief executive Steve Schwarzman, who works with the President and China on U.S.-China trade relations, about his baseless allegation that Hunter Biden had received a $1.5 billion fund from China in a shady business deal.

According to a recording of the speech obtained by the Washington Post, Trump said he had asked Schwarzman if it were “possible” for Biden to have landed such a deal.

Trump then said Schwarzman tried to avoid discussing the topic, quoting the executive as saying, “Maybe I shouldn’t get involved, you know it’s very political.”

However, Schwarzman’s spokesperson denied that the conversation took place.

“Steve was never asked by anyone, and has never had, conversations with the Chinese about Joe Biden or his family,” she told Bloomberg.

The President’s comments have similar contours to his attempt to get Ukraine to help him dig up dirt on Hunter and Joe Biden based on another unfounded conspiracy theory. A whistleblower’s complaint detailing Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine and the White House’s efforts to cover it up sparked an impeachment inquiry against the President this week.

During the speech, Trump called the whistleblower “almost a spy” and implied that he or she ought to be executed.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: