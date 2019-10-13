Reports: Trump Had Lunch With Giuliani Amid Indictments Of Giuliani’s Associates

President Donald Trump had lunch with Rudy Giuliani on Saturday in a show of support after two of Giuliani’s associates in his Ukraine-Biden scheme were arrested this week, according to CNN and the New York Times.

The reported lunch took place after Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Giuliani’s associates involved in his attempt to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine, were arrested on campaign finance violation charges last week.

Giuliani himself is reportedly under criminal investigation for his communications with Parnas and Fruman.

Besides the lunch, Trump has shown some support for the embattled lawyer, though he wouldn’t say on Friday whether Giuliani was still his lawyer.