Trump Won’t Say If Giuliani Is Still His Attorney: ‘Well, I Don’t Know’

A day after two of Rudy Giuliani’s associates were arrested on campaign finance violations, President Donald Trump appeared to be at a loss for words Friday when asked whether the former New York mayor was still his personal attorney.

“Well, I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to Rudy,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “I spoke to him yesterday briefly. He’s a very good attorney, and he has been my attorney, yeah, sure.

Trump on whether Giuliani is still his personal lawyer: "Well, I don't know. I haven't spoken to Rudy." pic.twitter.com/UzshcZFy0M — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 11, 2019

Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested on campaign finance charges Wednesday as they attempted to leave the country on a one-way ticket. The men were also involved in Giuliani and Trump’s efforts to dig up bogus allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine.

According to ABC News and CNN reports, Giuliani’s business-related interactions with Parnas and Fruman are the subject of criminal investigation in New York.

Giuliani has texted reporters that he is still representing Trump.