Report: Blistered By Scrutiny, Mercers Curtail Spending And Bail On Trump
34 mins ago
Change Of Plans: Ex-Gov. LePage Will Stay In Maine To Bartend This Summer
51 mins ago
Stewart Hits Back At ‘Turtle’ McConnell Over Comments On 9/11 Victim Fund
news 2020 Elections

Of Course He Will: Trump Set To Live-Tweet First Dem Debates Next Week

The Twitter app is seen on various digital devices on March 28, 2018. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
June 18, 2019 10:41 am

President Donald Trump won’t let the first Democratic debates next week go by without his two cents.

According to the Wall Street Journal, people familiar with Trump’s plans during the Democratic debates said that the President is tentatively planning to live-tweet the debates on June 26 and 27.

Although Trump’s advisers initially wanted to keep the avid Twitter user off of the platform, considering his recent attacks against former Vice President Joe Biden, the new live-tweeting strategy is seen as a way to make Trump’s presence “more tangible.”

The Journal reports that Trump’s tweets “could provide instant responses as well as insights into which attacks he feels most acutely.”

His political advisers warn, however, that planning for the debate nights “remains fluid” and that Trump could change his mind on live-tweeting.

