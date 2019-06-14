Trump Bashes Biden: Obama Took Him ‘Off The Trash Heap’

President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the status of the 2020 Democrats Friday morning, taking aim at former Vice President Joe Biden in particular.

“He never did have what it takes,” Trump told the “Fox and Friends” hosts. “He ran two or three times, I used to call him 1 percent Joe because he never got more than 1 percent, then Obama came along and surprisingly, he took him off the trash heap and ran, but everybody knows Joe doesn’t have it.”

Trump has been making repeated jabs at Biden, likely because he sees Biden as a serious threat were he to win the nomination.

“Now I see that Pocahontas is doing better, I would love to run against her,” Trump continued in the interview, employing his favorite nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). “I see that Bernie Sanders is not doing well at all, I would have frankly liked to have run against him, I don’t see the other ones. They talk about Kamala, I don’t see Kamala. It’s probably between the three of them.”

Trump also dismissed the hosts’ question about polls showing him trailing in some battleground states as “incorrect.”