Trump Jr. Maintains Innocence, Says He Never Lied In Testimony

Donald Trump Jr. maintained Wednesday that he neither alerted his father to a June 2016 meeting for “dirt” on Hillary Clinton nor was personally kept updated on the Trump Tower Moscow project, despite claims to the contrary.

According to the New York Times, Trump Jr. stayed consistent with his first testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, trying to undermine the credibility of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, who had disputed his claims.

Cohen and Gates both said that Trump Jr. had mentioned the offer of Russia help to his father; Cohen also maintained that he personally briefed Trump family members on Trump Tower Moscow.

“The reality is there was nothing to change,” Trump Jr. told reporters of his testimony on his way out of the room.