Don Jr. Emerges From Senate Intel Testimony Annoyed With Michael Cohen

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 12, 2019 2:16 pm

Donald Trump Jr. emerged from his private testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee and briefly stopped to complain to reporters about Michael Cohen.

“The reality is there was nothing to change,” he said, when asked if he altered his testimony. “If there needed to be clarification because uh, Michael Cohen — who let’s not forget is serving time right now for lying to these very investigative bodies — I’m happy to do that. I don’t think I changed anything of what I said, there was nothing to change. I’m glad this is finally over and we were able to put some final clarity on that, and I think the committee understands that.”

As he walked out of the room, a reporter asked the President’s son if he was “worried about perjury” following this testimony.

“Not at all,” he said.

Trump Jr. appeared before the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday after being subpoenaed not long after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Senators reportedly wanted to review aspects of Trump Jr.’s testimony in light of revelations made by Cohen during his public hearing and information in Mueller’s report.

