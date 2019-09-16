Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 6: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
10 mins ago
Trump Revels In NYT’s Revision Of New Kavanaugh Allegation Story
31 mins ago
Pelosi And Schumer Apply Pressure On Universal Background Checks
2 hours ago
Inside The Birmingham National Weather Service Office During Trump’s Attacks

Trump Kicks Off Week Suggesting House Judiciary Probe Obama Book, Netflix Deals

on December 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 05: Former president Barack Obama speaks to a gathering of more than 50 mayors and other guests during the North American Climate Summit on December 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The summit wa... CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 05: Former president Barack Obama speaks to a gathering of more than 50 mayors and other guests during the North American Climate Summit on December 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The summit was held to bring together leaders from the U.S., Canada and Mexico to commit their cities to addressing climate change at the local level. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 16, 2019 7:46 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump started the week with an early morning tweet storm suggesting that instead of investigating him, the House Judiciary Committee should look into former President Barack Obama.

“I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal,” he said, before suggesting the committee investigate “all the deals” made by congressional Democrats. “Those investigations would be over fast!”

It’s unclear what aspect of the House Judiciary Committee’s probe set Trump off, but just last week the committee voted along party lines to approve its protocol plan for determining whether to recommend an impeachment vote on the House floor. The committee has been attempting to probe a litany of possible Trump offenses, including his alleged role in the 2016 hush money payments and the obstruction of justice components of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: