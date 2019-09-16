Trump Kicks Off Week Suggesting House Judiciary Probe Obama Book, Netflix Deals

President Trump started the week with an early morning tweet storm suggesting that instead of investigating him, the House Judiciary Committee should look into former President Barack Obama.

“I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal,” he said, before suggesting the committee investigate “all the deals” made by congressional Democrats. “Those investigations would be over fast!”

It’s unclear what aspect of the House Judiciary Committee’s probe set Trump off, but just last week the committee voted along party lines to approve its protocol plan for determining whether to recommend an impeachment vote on the House floor. The committee has been attempting to probe a litany of possible Trump offenses, including his alleged role in the 2016 hush money payments and the obstruction of justice components of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.