Trump: Giuiani Will Deliver A Report To Barr, Congress On His Findings In Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a roundtable discussion with small business owners and members of his administration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House December 06, 2019 in Washi... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a roundtable discussion with small business owners and members of his administration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House December 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump listed what he considers his administrations many economic accomplishments, including deregulation of environmental laws and the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, announcing that the U.S. added 266,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 7, 2019 5:22 p.m.
President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani will deliver a “report” to Congress and Attorney General Bill Barr about his latest findings in Ukraine, Trump told reporters on Saturday.

“He’s going to make a report, I think to the attorney general and to Congress. He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information yet,” Trump said. “He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress … and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice. I hear he has found plenty.”

While it’s unclear what “information” Trump is referencing, it likely has something to do with Giuliani’s ongoing efforts to peddle fabricated dirt in Ukraine about President Trump’s political rivals. This Giuliani-led pressure campaign to get the Ukrainian government to open investigations has formed the basis of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani openly traveled to Ukraine to meet with the very Ukrainian prosecutors at the heart of conspiracies about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, just as the impeachment proceedings were handed over to the House Judiciary Committee back home. A right-wing news channel, One American News Network — which is slowly replacing Fox News as Trump’s favorite news outlet — is producing a documentary on Giuliani’s antics and the travel is part of that filming.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
