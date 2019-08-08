Trump’s Shifting Fealty: POTUS Punches Fox’s Shep Smith As He Promotes OANN

President Trump’s been slowly growing more skeptical of his favorite news network in recent months due to unflattering polling numbers discussed on the channel and a sprinkling of critical commentary from a few hosts.

Trump’s called out the network for what he views as indiscretions via Twitter, but on Thursday, the President went so far as to recommend a different news outlet entirely.

In a tweet, Trump maligned Fox News host Shep Smith — who’s been critical of Trump’s response to the recent mass shootings — and said he’s been watching One America News Network whenever possible.