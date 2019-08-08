Latest
19 mins ago
NRA Immediately Swoops In After Trump Expresses Interest In Gun Control Measures
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich waves to the crowd in front of his home as he leaves for prison on March 15, 2012, in Chicago. On Tuesday, April 18, 2017, Blagojevich's lawyers repeated assertions that federal prosecutors are clearly wrong when it comes to the ex-governor's alleged crimes. (William DeShazer/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
32 mins ago
Trump Mulls Commuting Ex-Illinois Gov Rod Blagojevich’s Prison Sentence
58 mins ago
Trump Regrets Pressuring Alcoholic Brother To Go Into The Family Business
news

Trump’s Shifting Fealty: POTUS Punches Fox’s Shep Smith As He Promotes OANN

China News Service/Visual China Group
By
August 8, 2019 8:22 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump’s been slowly growing more skeptical of his favorite news network in recent months due to unflattering polling numbers discussed on the channel and a sprinkling of critical commentary from a few hosts.

Trump’s called out the network for what he views as indiscretions via Twitter, but on Thursday, the President went so far as to recommend a different news outlet entirely.

In a tweet, Trump maligned Fox News host Shep Smith — who’s been critical of Trump’s response to the recent mass shootings — and said he’s been watching One America News Network whenever possible.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: