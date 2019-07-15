Latest
Pelosi Announces Resolution To Condemn Trump’s Racist Comments
AOC Says Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweets Are ‘Hallmark Language Of White Supremacists’
Feds Producing Data For States To Do Anti-Immigrant Redistricting Overhaul
Trump Doubles Down On ‘Go Back’ Attack: ‘If You Don’t Like It’ Here, ‘You Can Leave’

July 15, 2019 1:07 pm

During a fiery press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his “go back” rant against four progressive congresswomen.

“These are people who hate our country,” Trump said of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN). “All I am saying is if they’re not happy here, they can leave. They can leave and you know what I’m sure there’ll be many people that won’t miss them. They have to love our country.”

Trump also insisted that his tweets telling them to “go back” to the “crime infested” countries they supposedly come from weren’t racist.

Watch Trump below:

