Pelosi Announces Resolution To Condemn Trump’s Racist Comments

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced a resolution Monday introduced by Democratic members born abroad to condemn President Donald Trump’s racist tweets aimed at four congresswomen of color.

“This weekend, the President went beyond his own low standards using disgraceful language about Members of Congress,” Pelosi wrote in a statement addressed to her caucus. “Let me be clear, our Caucus will continue to forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks.”

“The House cannot allow the President’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand,” she continued. “Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets.”

The majority of Republicans have been silent on Trump’s tweets, which urge Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Omar was born in Somalia but came to the U.S. as a pre-teen; the other three were born in the United States.

Pelosi’s defense of her members comes on the heels of some Twitter tension between Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff and the official House Democrats account, which some took as a sign of a rift between Democratic leadership and the progressives in the party.