Trump: My One ‘Do-Over’ As President Would Be Not Appointing Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump told MNSBC reporter Chuck Todd that if he could have one do-over in his presidency, it would’ve been not choosing Jeff Sessions to be his attorney general.

In a pre-taped interview that aired on Sunday morning, Todd asked Trump what he would’ve done differently as president in retrospect.

“It would be personnel,” Trump replied. “I would say if I had one do-over, I would not have appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.”

Trump praised his current attorney general, Bill Barr, as a “fine man” who’s done a “spectacular job.”

“I think he feels that what’s happened in this country was a very bad thing and very bad for our country,” Trump said, likely referring to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Trump was furious with Sessions for recusing himself from investigating Russian election interference, which is what led to Mueller’s appointment in the first place. Trump frequently bashed Sessions in public, even after the then-attorney general resigned in November 2018.

